ENTERPRISE — A sweet evening of music will feature a round-robin format as three musicians pass the mic during the February Tunesmith Night in Wallowa County.
The show is Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sugar Time Bakery, 107 N. River St., Enterprise. Presented by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, the cost for the all-ages event is $10 per person.
Sugar Time’s kitchen will be open, offering soups, sandwiches and adult beverages. Also, people are encouraged to save room for some of their delectable sweet treats.
Sharing from the heart, Jeremy Ferrara’s songs are said “to wash 10-foot waves of emotion over listeners.” The Portland-based musician invites people to wander across a broad spectrum of feelings as he shares his most intimate thoughts through song.
Ferrara played in various bands and experimented with sounds while growing up. However, he shares in his biography that it wasn’t until he was studying physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, that he realized his true love of music.
He found joy in performing in intimate spaces, which has carried him across the United States the past two years. In addition, he recently returned from a six-week European tour opening for Erisy Watt.
Even with all the touring, Ferrara manages to carve out time in the recording studio. With several of the singles already released, his first full-length debut album (he put out EPs in 2016 and 2017) is on the way. It’s described as presenting “modern indie hooks paired with timeless, tender, folky sounds.”
Bart Budwig, sound engineer at Enterprise’s OK Theatre, is referred to as “a cosmic country crooner, a rousing trumpet player, and cryin’-style soul singer.” His latest album, “Another Burn On The AstroTurf,” was released barely a week ago.
It has been coined as a “melancholy rhapsody” with “gloomy nostalgia.” A press release from Janis Carper, WVMA executive director, said the album is a paradoxical twist that combines “complex emotional states of being into comforting, uplifting, relatable music.”
Sharing his talents with a warm and giving spirit, Budwig fosters relationships both on stage and in the recording studio. He works with many musicians across the region and beyond, including Ferrara.
Rounding out the trifecta of Tunesmith Night musicians is Jon Lee. A fourth-generation Pacific Northwest native son, Carper said Lee loves to write songs that connect people to places and places to people.
Tunesmith Night is presented monthly. For more information, contact info@wvmusicalliance.org, 541-426-3390 or visit www.wvmusicalliance.org.
