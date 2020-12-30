ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is bouncing back with the continuation of its 15th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music.
In partnership with the historic OK Theatre in downtown Enterprise, the WVMA will continue presenting this much loved program as a livestream online. The event can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. at https://wvmusicalliance.org/tunesmith-night.
The Jan. 9 program will feature songwriters Meredith Brann, Travis Ward and Bart Budwig.
The unique appeal of presenting three songwriters, sharing their original work in an intimate a round-robin format will remain core to the program, as the musicians will be performing live, safely distanced, on the beautiful stage of the old OK.
The show will be streamed live to YouTube and the Music Alliance website, and also shared on other social media. Since there will be no in-person audience permitted at this time, viewers will be encouraged to show their support for the program via online donations.
