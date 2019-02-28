The Boise-based band Tylor & the Train Robbers is hitting the road, including three area performances.
Featuring Helix native Tylor Ketchum, they perform Americana folk with country grit. The group is on the road promoting their upcoming release “Best of the Worst Kind.” The April 26 album is now available for pre-order.
Upcoming performances include Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Ten Depot Station, 10 Depot St., La Grande; Friday, March 8 at 9 p.m. at Hamley Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton; and Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. There is no cover charge for the shows.
For more information about the band or to pre-order their upcoming release, visit www.tylorandthetrainrobbers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.