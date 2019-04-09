Reserved tickets and premium seats are now available for purchase for this year’s main stage concert lineup at the Umatilla County Fair. The acts include:
Country musician Tracy Byrd, who’s known for “Watermelon Crawl (Tuesday, Aug. 6); Jackson Michelson, an up-and-coming country musician from Corvallis (Wednesday, Aug. 7); Southern rock band The Georgia Satellites (Thursday, Aug. 8) Latino Night with artists still to be announced (Friday, Aug. 9); and nu metal rock group Sugar Ray (Saturday, Aug. 10).
Byrd’s 1993 hit “Holdin’ Heaven” soared to the top of the Billboard Country Charts — making him a household name. Byrd has continued to climb in popularity. After a performing hiatus from 2010-13, Byrd became rejuvenated, releasing a new album in 2016.
Michelson offers high-energy rhythm and is riding a wave of 150 shows last year. He opened for the likes of Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and the Zac Brown Band.
Founded in 1985, The Georgia Satellites cranked up their amps — performing such hits as “Keep Your Hands to Yourself,” “Can’t Stand the Pain” and “Hippy Hippy Shake.” They continue to pack houses around the globe with their blistering brand of Southern rock.
Sugar Ray’s breakthrough song, “Fly,” put them on the music map in 1997. The band continues to deliver hits — selling more than 8 million records. They’ve had numerous TV appearances. In addition, frontman Mark McGrath was featured in People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue in 1998.
In its third year at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, organizers are excited about the Wildhorse Resort & Casino Main Stage shows. Fair-goers can sit in general admission seating for the concerts. For an additional fee, people can reserve seats in advance. The reserved ticket prices remain the same as the past two years at $12. Also, premium seats at $20 offer an up-close experience in front of the stage.
Reserved and premium seats for the fair concerts can be purchased at www.umatillacountyfair.net. The concert tickets do not include fair admission, which is $10 for ages 13 and up, $8 for seniors, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for kids under 6 — season passes also are available.
For questions, contact 541-567-6121, fair@umatillacounty.net or stop by the fair office, located at EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
