Vinyl is continuing its grand resurgence, reminding audiophiles everywhere that digital still doesn’t compare to analog. For those who claim to not hear any difference, great. For those who have the ears to hear, the last 12 months witnessed some amazing music released. These are the top 10 as Johnny Vinyl hears them:

10. Jimi Hendrix: “Both Sides of the Sky”

When Jimi Hendrix died in 1970, a rumor spread that over 700 hours of unreleased music existed on tape in various forms of storage. Since then, Hendrix’s vaults have slowly been released. This year’s “Both Sides of the Sky” may be among the most revealing of all his posthumous releases. An interesting aspect this time around is Hendrix spotlighted as an intuitive accompanist, most notably on what might be the first recorded version of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” with Hendrix on bass, Buddy Miles on drums and Stephen Stills on organ and vocals. Almost 50 years since his passing, and there’s still no one else quite like Jimi Hendrix.

9. Mudhoney: “Digital Garbage”

One of Seattle’s longest and most beloved musical institutions have been celebrating their 30th anniversary all year, culminating in the release of their 10th studio album, “Digital Garbage.” With song titles like “Paranoid Core,” “Please Mr. Gunman,” “Kill Yourself to Live,” “21st Century Pharisees,” “Prosperity Gospel” and “Next Mass Extinction,” one quickly sees that most current social issues are being addressed. While many may have the national outlook of vocalist/lyricist Mark Arm, few can articulate it with such profundity.

8. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats: “Tearing at the Seams”

Stax, the first name in funk, soul and rhythm & blues, is the record label responsible for the latest release by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. After hearing the opening track, “Shoe Boot,” it becomes quickly obvious that this is a rock and soul revue that can tear loose a few seams. Night Sweats keyboardist Mark Shusterman’s Hammond B3 is particularly infectious. If this music doesn’t move you, you may need to check your pulse.

7. Hot Snakes: “Jericho Sirens”

Drive Like Jehu from San Diego was one of the most musically creative bands within the post-hardcore environs of the early 1990s. Sadly, they only produced two seminal albums before disbanding. Main songwriters Rick Froberg and John Reis went on to form Hot Snakes. The Snakes are a bit more intense than Drive Like Jehu, but then again, so are the times we live in. Punk rock at its best has always been political at heart. Let the Hot Snakes comment on current society, but be fully aware, they tend to scream it to you.

6. Eagle Twin: “Thundering Heard”

Gentry Densley, with a degree in music composition from University of Utah, began a career of setting the musical establishment on its — uh, ear. His previous band, Iceburn, was a power trio that played doom jazz metal, complete with long improvisational passages. Eagle Twin, his current band, a duo with Tyler Smith, expands on the sound by adding psychedelic, progressive and blues elements to the fusion stew. A truly majestic collection of music.

5. The Breeders: “All Nerve”

The Pixies helped define college radio in the 1980s, which became what is now known as alternative rock. They were among the first to incorporate the loud/soft, stop/start elements into two-minute pop songs about food and aliens. Kim Deal finally got tired of dealing with Charles Thompson thinking that the Pixies were all about him, so she left for good in 2013. The Pixies keep trying to fill her vacancy, with lesser and lesser results. Ms. Deal on the other hand, has produced the power pop album of the year. It certainly helps that it’s the same line-up that released “Last Splash.” Known for unique covers, this time around they Breederize Amon Duul II’s “Archangels Thunderbird.” Rock on, Kim!

4. John Prine: “The Tree of Forgiveness”

Let’s get this out of the way first: John Prine is a national treasure and one of the greatest songwriters, ever. “Tree of Forgiveness” finds Prine in prime form at 71, still telling stories about characters like no one else. In a perfect world “The Lonesome Friends of Science” would be a number one hit. A number of the characters appear to be at or looking towards the ends of their lives, but Prine finds a way to give them all a little hope — something everyone can use a bit more of.

3. Spiritualized: “And Nothing Hurt”

Jason Pierce, aka. J Spaceman, is Spiritualized. While he’s the only member of the “band,” Spiritualized recordings often take hundreds of musicians to create. Hmmm, what? He records actual musicians playing the various instrumental (or vocalists singing) parts he might need and stores the recordings in his laptop where he then mixes them together in various combinations until he finds one that hits that third chakra; bliss, in other words. He takes Phil Spector’s wall of sound theory to the extreme.

What he achieves can only be described as gospel music with no need for a deity. Word has it that this may be his last recording as Spiritualized. If so, what a swan song!

2. Thomas Andrew Doyle: “Incineration Ceremony”

For those who actually attended shows in the Pacific Northwest during the grunge heyday of the early ‘90s know that those few (or two) bands that made it “big” were the “lightweights” of the genre. The band that put the sludge in grunge, TAD and its namesake Thomas Andrew Doyle, were the “real” purveyors of that scene. Compared to TAD, Pearl Jam sounds like ABBA. Which makes the fact that for his first real solo album, he releases a classical record where he plays all of the instruments sound insane. While it may cause a head scratch or two, once heard it makes total sense. Brutally beautiful, it certainly is the most interesting release of the year. “Incineration Ceremony” really should be the record of the year except for …

1. The Sword: “Used Future”

… the fact that Texas’ The Sword released the best ROCK album regardless of genre with “Used Future.” Thundering guitar, precision musicianship, thoughtful lyrics all held together with propulsive rhythm, who needs more?

And it’s one of those unique records that not only sounds great the first time heard, it gets more infectious with greater familiarity. It’s got a narcotic effect, you need more and more of it.

If you look at their online presence, The Sword have most commonly been classified heavy/doom/stoner metal categories. While that is certainly true with their earlier releases, they are a band that has shown continual development as musicians and as a band. The stoner and doom metal elements are virtually absent. In their place are concise, urgent songs with socially significant and even cautionary lyrics.

Guitarist/vocalist/lyricist John D. Cronise agrees.

“When I started this band I was in my late 20s and I’m now in my early 40s. The thing about The Sword that some people love and some people are baffled by is that the music we make has matured as we have,” Cronise told me. “That seems to be something of a rarity these days, at least among rock and metal bands, but I can’t see doing it any other way. I view our music as art and not as a brand.”

“Used Future” was recorded in Portland, with producer extraordinaire Tucker Martine. His production credits include The Chieftains, Bill Frisell, Wayne Horvitz, Modest Mouse, Decemberists, Avett Bros., case/lang/veirs, and that is just scratching the surface. Everything he touches turns cool.

“Tucker is great. He’s a really positive, easy-going guy, which is the best sort of personality for a producer, in my opinion,” Cronise said. “His enthusiasm and focus were what made the album what it is. As anyone can tell who has heard records he’s produced, he just knows what records are supposed to sound like. I think “Used Future” is not only our best album, but it’s the best sounding as well. That’s thanks to Tucker!”

“Used Future” is proof positive that the future rock and roll is looking just fine. 2019 looks to be an interesting year in music. Johnny Vinyl understands that ABBA is getting back together.…