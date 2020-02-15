MISSION — A talented Walla Walla, Washington, couple will add an element of sound during the culinary experience at Plateau, which offers fine dining at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Gary Hemenway and Clairece Rosati will perform Friday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wildhorse is located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216. People are encouraged to make reservations for the entertaining dinner performance.
An award-winning singer-songwriter, Rosati is said to possess an impressive range, vocal strength and agility that allows her to artfully navigate through many genres of music. A classically trained soprano, she is adept at singing in four languages. Rosati especially loves the spontaneous creativity and movement of jazz and the power of soul and gospel music.
Rosati has been involved in countless live and televised musical productions, and sung in small ensembles and choirs for national and international recording artists.
She also offers private and group instruction in what she calls “The Whole Instrument.” With her knowledge as a certified yoga teacher and lifestyle coach, Rosati offers a holistic approach to support vocalists and public speakers in building confidence in their body and voice.
Raised in Pilot Rock, Hemenway was 4 years old when he asked his mother when he could play piano at church. A passion for excellence and a love for many styles of music has opened countless doors for him. With diverse abilities, Hemenway has had the opportunity to work with soundtrack, production, direction, composition, arrangement, teaching and live performances.
As the music director for the Oregon Symphony’s Northwest Community Gospel Choir for nearly 20 years, he has worked with the Grammy-nominated ensemble on their annual Gospel Christmas concerts. Hemenway also serves as the artistic director for the Walla Walla Choral Society and he enjoys sharing his talent and expertise as a studio music instructor of jazz piano at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
For more information or to make reservations at Plateau, call 541-966-1610. For more about events and activities at Wildhorse, visit www.wildhorseresort.com.
