WALLA WALLA — Mayhem, hilarity and fun take center stage when the Herdman kids collide with the Christmas story.
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will stage ”The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson. The timely comedy will surely tickle the funny bones of audience members while getting them primed for the holiday season.
Evening performances are Nov. 22-23, 29-30 and Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee shows are Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7 and 8 at 2 p.m. People are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to curtain time for a chance to enjoy cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The theatre is located at 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla.
For tickets ($20/adults, $15/youths), which go on sale Nov. 19, visit www.ltww.org or call the box office at 509-529-3683. In addition, season tickets (four productions) are $65 each, which offers nearly $4 off per show and an opportunity to reserve specific seats prior to public sales. For questions about season tickets, contact boxoffice@ltww.org.
Also, Little Theatre of Walla Walla is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The 2019–20 season offers a little something for everyone. Auditions for the next production, “Murder on the Orient Express,” are Nov. 26-27. The cast for the mystery thriller by Ken Ludwig and Agatha Christie calls for five men and five women. The show runs Jan. 31-Feb. 16.
Other upcoming productions include “Godspell,” a musical that features biblical tales with a modern twist. Auditions (10 cast members) are Jan. 11 for the March 27-April 18 shows. And “Romantic Comedy” by Bernard Slade centers around the life of a sharp-tongued and arrogant co-author of Broadway shows. Auditions (two males, four females) are March 31-April 1 for the May 29-June 14 performances.
There are many opportunities to get involved with the Little Theatre of Walla Walla. Volunteers are needed for ushering, set building, backstage crews, costuming and more. Also, people are invited to become supporters of the nonprofit theatre — many contributions are tax-deductible. In addition to cash/checks, people may provide support through the theatre’s endowment fund, or offer in-kind donations of props and costume items.
For more information about Little Theatre of Walla Walla, contact 509-876-2316, info@ltww.org or visit www.ltww.org.
