WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla VA Medical Center will host a virtual musical performance titled “ENCORE!” as part of Re-Creation’s “Tours for Veterans.” This event, scheduled for noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, will be streamed live on YouTube Live Stream.
The event can be found on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/327aALM. The performance is free and open for all to watch.
Re-Creation’s Tours For Veterans has been serving veterans homes and hospitals across America for the past 45 years. The group typically travels nationwide to each facility, but with respect to current protocols has remounted each show to be streamed live to each facility or community. “ENCORE!” features the best in American music and some of our nation’s finest young entertainers.
The show remains sponsored in part by: The Bowlers to Veterans Link, Re-Creation’s longest-running sponsor and a charity funded by the Bowlers of America and supporting our troops and veterans since 1942; the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, providing housing for Re-Creation nation-wide for more than 36 years and, for now, helping to provide the means for Live Streaming; and the Florida State Elks Association, providing grants for Re-Creation CD and DVD production and distribution to every vets home and hospital, and special grants for vehicles and trailers.
Re-Creation was founded in 1976 and performs in all 50 states. Credits include appearances at some of the nation's most prestigious fairs and festivals, at local, regional, state and national corporation banquets and conventions, and at major resort areas. Civic clubs, fraternal groups, schools, and public and private organizations now keep Re-Creation booked for more than 300 concerts each year.
