WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Valley Bands is celebrating its 30th year with a concert that honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
“Out of This World” is Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Walla Walla Valley Academy Auditorium, 300 S.W. Academy Way, College Place, Washington. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The performance features The Concert Band, the Mill Creek Jazz Ensemble and the Main Street Jazz Band. Walla Walla Valley Bands is a non-auditioned adult “community” band, the largest program of its kind in Eastern Washington and one of the largest in the state.
For more information, contact Kay Raddatz at markkay@charter.net, 509-522-5240 or visit wwvalleybands.org.
