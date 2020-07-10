BAKER CITY — The Wasteland Kings are the headliner for the Sunday, July 12, Powder River Music Review at the Powder River Pavilion in Geiser-Pollman Park in Baker City from 4-5:30 p.m. The concert is free.
The concert series, organized by Baker City Events Corp., is sponsored by Union Pacific Foundation, Sorbenots Coffee, Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel/Coles Tribute Center, Oregon Trail Electric Co-op and Oregon Trail Motel and Restaurant.
Six "raffle totes" featuring items donated by local businesses include wine, CDs, gift certificates, engraved beer glasses, jewelry and other surprise items. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for 15, and winners will be drawn at the end of each event.
Social distancing requirements will be observed, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket and keep household groups together; all others should keep the required 6 feet between non-related groups.
Other featured artists for the Sunday summer series include: Brass Fire, Saturday, July 18 at 6 p.m. (to fill in for the cancellation of the Miner's Jubilee); Blue Yesterdays, July 19; Barefoot & Bonafede, July 26; Wasteland Kings, Aug. 2; Coyoto Joe, Aug. 9; D'Club L'Evque, Aug. 16; Brass Fire, Aug. 23; and Blue Yesterdays, Aug. 30.
