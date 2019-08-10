HEPPNER — A La Grande-based band that describes their vibe as “the premier Americana sound” will play during Heppner’s Music in the Park.
The Wasteland Kings will perform Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St. With limited seating, people should bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Also, those attending are encouraged to come early and enjoy a meal prepared by Hopeful Saints Ministry, a combined effort of Hope Lutheran Church and All Saints Episcopal Church. Serving as a benefit for ministry programs, donations are accepted.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St. For more information, contact the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net. For more about the band, visit www.wlkmusic.com.
