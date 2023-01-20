HELIX — Big news is coming out of the tiny town of Helix — Wheatstock Music Festival is expanding to two days.
Featuring a pair of Texas-based bands, the Friday night headliner is Giovannie and the Hired Guns and Saturday night is Pecos & the Rooftops. In its 15th year, the music festival is Aug. 18-19 at Quantum 9 Arena. Two-day passes with reduced rates go on sale Feb. 3 via www.wheatstock.org.
"I can't believe we got both of these bands," DeWayne Dunlap, Wheatstock founder and president, said. "They are on an upward trajectory and they are on the top of the Texas music scene."
The opening acts, he said, also offer quality music, including Tylor & the Train Robbers. Referring to the Idaho-based group as the "house band," Dunlap is excited to welcome Tylor Ketchum and his brothers, Jason and Tommy Bushman, back to town.
"Those guys were raised in Helix and they are doing really well," he said. "I couldn't be more thrilled."
And if Giovannie and the Hired Guns sounds familiar to festival-goers, it's because they are returning for a second year. Dunlap said the group, which was recently nominated for a 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award in the best new artist: alternative and rock category, blew the 2022 Wheatstock audience away.
"I've never seen a crowd react like they did to Giovannie and the band," Dunlap said. "They are highly entertaining and they are just really, really good."
The group, he said, isn't a typical rock/country band. The high-energy musicians push the boundaries while incorporating everything from Southern rock and stoner metal to la musica nortena and Latin hip-hop.
Pecos & the Rooftops, Dunlap said, offer up more of the country and red dirt sound that Wheatstock often showcases. The group's breakout hit, "This Damn Song" lifted them through the rooftops. The band's vibe, Dunlap said, features a gritty mixture of country, folk and Southern rock.
Opening the Friday night show is Them Dirty Roses, a Nashville group that hails from southern Alabama. And other Saturday evening support acts are Kat Hasty, a singer-songwriter who recorded her initial songs in the bathroom of her Texas apartment, and the Lowdown Drifters, who got their start in Washington before moving to Texas in 2021.
Wheatstock was created as a nonprofit event. It serves as a fundraiser for Helix School District scholarships and Divide Camp, a wilderness retreat for combat veterans in the Wallowa Mountains. Since its inception, nearly $50,000 has been disbursed for those causes. In addition, the festival is dedicated to Army warrant officer Adrian Stump, a Pendleton man who died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2005.
The music festival features free camping, food vendors, a beer garden, merchandise sales and bouncy castles for the kids. The early bird pricing for two-day passes is $90. After 30 days, the cost will increase and one-day passes will be available. For additional information, visit www.wheatstock.org or bit.ly/3QPKiqk.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.