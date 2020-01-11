PENDLETON — Johanna Stoberock, who teaches at Whitman College, is the featured presenter during the upcoming First Draft Writers’ Series.
The free event is Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. After Stoberock’s presentation, there will be an open mic for local writers to read from their work.
Her latest novel, “Pigs,” asks questions about community, environmental responsibility and the possibility of innocence. It centers around four children who live on an island that serves as the world’s garbage dump. They are tasked with sorting through items to feed the pigs, who are known to eat just about anything. When a barrel washes ashore with a boy inside, the children must decide if he is waste meant to be fed to the pigs or if he’s one of them.
Stoberock has received numerous honors for her writing, including the James W. Hall Prize for Fiction, an Artist Trust GAP award, and a Jack Straw Fellowship. In 2016, she was named runner-up for the Italo Calvino Prize for Fiction. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Catamaran, the Best of the Net Anthology and more.
Showcasing notable Pacific Northwest authors, First Draft Writers’ Series meets the third Thursday of each month. For more information about the writers’ series, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org. For more about the author, visit www.johannastoberock.com.
