MISSION — He may not be the Man in Black but Michael Monroe Goodman offers a "Johnny Cash Experience" during an upcoming performance at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Goin’ to Memphis is Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rivers Event Center at Wildhorse, located off Interstate 84, Exit 216 at Mission. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. A no-host bar will be available.
Born in Kentucky, Goodman grew up backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in the company of family friend and music legend Bill Monroe. He started singing and playing music in his teens and spent most of his youth touring and recording his own music. In 2010, Goodman moved to Chicago to study improvisation and to develop his acting career. He attended Second City and the original IO Theatre where he also performed.
Goodman is an an original cast member of the "Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway." The story is based on a real-life jam session that included Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. In addition, he acted in Michael Streissguth's musical revue, "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash," at the Mercury Theater and Theater at the Center both in Chicago.
Tickets range from $29 to $39. Also, active military personnel and veterans can receive a 20 percent discount on up to four tickets, if purchased at the Wildhorse Gift Shop. Regular tickets also are available at www.wildhorseresort.com.
