MISSION — A sizzling weekend is planned as Wildhorse Resort & Casino is holding a pair of all-ages outdoor shows. Also, general admission lawn seating is buy one, get one free.
Paquita la del Barrio will take the stage Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. Starting her singing career in 1970 in a Mexico City restaurant, Barrio overcame poverty, hardships and bad relationships. She’s referred to as "the sassy Mexican entertainer who sings about broken hearts and cheating men.” Tickets range from $49 to $139.
The following night — Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. — features En Vogue with Tony! Toni! Toné! Tickets range from $39 to $99. In addition, concert-goers are invited to an after-party with DJ Sub.
En Vogue is a rhythm & blues/pop group comprised of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs and Rhona Bennett. Their latest album, "Electric Café," included their single "Rocket,” which soared to the top ten of the Billboard R&B charts.
Tony! Toni! Toné has garnered success as well — their first single to make the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Feels Good,” reached gold status. They are a '90s group with new jack swing and urban/soul sounds.
Food trucks will be on site during both shows. Also, a no-host bar is available.Tickets can be purchased at the Wildhorse Gift Shop or via www.wildhorseresort.com.
