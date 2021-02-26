PENDLETON — Wildhorse Resort & Casino's 26th anniversary celebration kicks off with a fireworks display at the casino grounds on March 6 at 8 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
Viewers are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from the comfort of their vehicles or to stay in close proximity to their vehicles. Interested parties should arrive early for best viewing, and watch for signs and traffic officers for parking directions.
Wildhorse Priority One health and safety protocols are to be observed — wear a mask and maintain safe distances from those not living in your household.
Musical accompaniment to the fireworks is provided by KCUW radio at 104.3 FM.
For those who would like to watch the fireworks display through the casino's collectible prism viewers, visit Mission Market or Arrowhead Travel Plaza and, with a minimum $10 purchase, get a free 4-pack, one pack per customer while supplies last.
Visit www.wildhorseresort.com for more information.
