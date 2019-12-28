MISSION — Laugh Out Loud live comedy returns with the new year to Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Adults 21 and older are invited to yuk it up with some of the most entertaining comics in the Pacific Northwest. LOL Comedy Night resumes Thursdays beginning Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. There’s no cover charge for the free shows, which are held in the Wildhorse Sports Bar, located off Interstate 84 at Exit 216.
Upcoming acts include Taylor Clark, Bree Jones (Jan. 2), Monica Nevi, Meaghan Gross (Jan. 9) Harry Riley, Ryan McComb (Jan. 16), Marc Yaffee, Vanessa Dawn (Jan. 23) and BJ Johnson, Jesse Warren (Jan 30). For more information, visit www.wildhorseresort.com.
