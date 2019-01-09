JOSEPH — A three-day conference that gathers diverse voices to inspire a greater understanding will discuss “The Meaning of Refuge.”

The Winter Fishtrap event offers people an opportunity to learn from experts and participate in conversations to help reveal what “The Meaning of Refuge” means to the environment, our communities and to individuals.

The event is Jan. 18-20 at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. The full weekend registration fee is $145 for adults or $50 for students. Also, participants can register for individual events. A Saturday night Winter Fishtrap fundraising dinner at the Hurricane Creek Grange is also available for $45.

Winter Fishtrap opens Friday evening, Jan. 18 with a “High Country News Live Magazine” discussion led by Brian Calvert, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, along with members of his editorial staff. The weekend continues with presentations from Amelia Marchand, program manager of the Colville Tribes' Environmental Trust Department; Rich Wandschneider, director of the Josephy Library; Kathleen Ackley, executive director of the Wallowa Land Trust; and filmmakers Richard Wilhelm and Sue Arbuthnot, who will screen a portion of their documentary, “Refuge,” based on the 2016 Malheur occupation.

For additional information, the full schedule or to register, visit www.fishtrap.org. For questions, contact Mike Midlo at 541-426-3623 or mike@fishtrap.org.