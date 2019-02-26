The pulsating beat and poetic words of urban rap and hip-hop provided an escape from boredom for a 16-year-old Hermiston youth.
Lil X-Rey has parlayed his talents into hundreds of thousands of listens and gigs across the Northwest. A sophomore at Hermiston High School, Rey is interested in business and marketing as a way to promote himself in the future.
One of his classmates came up with the moniker Lil X-Rey from his given name of Rey Rodriguez. The teen was the sophomore prince on the HHS homecoming court in the fall.
“It’s kind of a popularity thing,” he said about being crowned. “A lot of people know me for my music.”
While he used to play a lot of basketball, Rey spends a lot of his time these days writing lyrics. Rey admits he’s just an average student, instead focusing his energies on riding the wave of his popularity on music platforms, writing lyrics and performing at shows.
“I currently have over 250,000 streams of my music, 13,000 Instagram followers and have concerts all over Boise, Seattle, Tri-Cities and recently had one in Umatilla,” he said.
Rey started out performing with his friends and putting a couple of his songs on Soundcloud and other music platforms. His first song attracted 1,000 listens within a week.
“I thought that was a lot,” Rey said. “Then one song did like 20,000 in a week.”
Currently, “Zooted Up,” a collaboration with Ghoulavelii, has more than 87,300 plays on Soundcloud. After networking with other artists in the region, he got the attention of promoters. Last spring, Rey said his first packed house performance in the Tri-Cities drew upwards of 500 people.
“My Hermiston area crowd and Tri-City area crowd came supporting me,” he said. “It just blew up from there.”
Rey is currently under a management company. He’s hopeful with continued success and additional knowledge, he can learn more about the business end of decision-making, managing and promoting himself.
“I like making music,” he said. “I write all my stuff. I pretty much put on some LED lights for the mood and put on the beat.”
Many of his songs have the Parental Advisory label for explicit content. With lyrics featuring strong language and depictions of substance use, sex or weapons, Rey said it’s not really what he’s about.
“It’s just part of the show,” he said. “I don’t really smoke. I don’t do drugs. It’s just all part of the show. You know, it sells.”
Rey describes himself as a fun person who likes to make jokes and hang out with his friends. He’s excited about the future and a bit surprised by his success.
“It does blow my mind, though, because I’m from Hermiston,” he said.
