PENDLETON — Oregon East Symphony's youth orchestras will perform a free concert in Pendleton.
The intermediate level A Sharp Players and beginner level Preludes Orchestra will present “An Evening With the Classics.” The ensembles will play Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in the Pendleton High School auditorium, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. The concert will feature a variety of prep orchestra works and pieces from the classical canon performed by middle- and high school-aged musicians.
The Preludes Orchestra, under the direction of OES section violinist and violin instructor Melinda Tovey, will perform the fiddle flavored "Bluegrass Bingo" and "Doctor Fiddlesticks," as well as the "Theme To Harry Potter." The A Sharp Players, under the direction of OES principal cello and strings instructor Zach Banks, will perform select movements from Brahms' “3rd Symphony” and Haydn's “88th Symphony,” Czech composer Bedrich Smetana's symphonic poem "Vltava," and an arrangement of the traditional American folk tune "Shenandoah."
For more information about the Oregon East Symphony, its programs and performances, contact 541-276-0320, director@oregoneastsymphony.org or visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
