PENDLETON — The public is invited to help spread the gift of joy to more than 400 kids in Pendleton area this Christmas season.
In its 19th year, The Giving Tree at Hamley Western Store in Pendleton is filled with tags. Wish lists were submitted through the Pendleton School District, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Umatilla County Human Services and the Umatilla County Care Program. Elkhorn Media Group also helps coordinate the project.
People are invited to pluck a tag or two off the Giving Tree and shop for gift items. The tree will be available Nov. 29 through Dec. 14 at Hamley Western Store, 30 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Wildhorse Resort & Casino are sweetening the deal for people who participate. Customers will receive a coupon good for 10% off their next store purchase. In addition, those who are 21-and-older can enter a drawing for the “12 Days of Dining.”
To be eligible for the drawing, people must take a tag from the tree, shop for the items and return the unwrapped gifts by Saturday, Dec. 14. At that time, they need to fill out an entry form, which can be dropped into the barrel at Hamley Western Store.
“They are helping us out so much,” said Mel Carter of Umatilla County Human Services. “And the dinner certificates are a great incentive.”
The “12 Days of Dining” features gift certificates at 12 food or dining establishments owned by the CTUIR/Wildhorse. Valued at $500, the package includes $100 at Plateau Fine Dining, $75 at Hamley Steakhouse, $40 at the Wildhorse Sports Bar, $30 at the Kinship Cafe, $25 at Arrowhead Travel Plaza and more.
The “12 Days of Dining” drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. and can be heard by tuning in to 96.5 FM/1290 AM KUMA. The winner does not have to be present — they will be notified via email.
The real winners, Carter said, are all the children in the community that will experience a brighter holiday season — thanks to the generosity of people in the community.
For more information, contact Carter at mel.carter@umatillacounty.net, 541-278-6330 or visit www.wildhorseresort.com/casino/promotions.
