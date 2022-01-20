I stopped drinking alcohol 32 years ago this month, long before “Dry January” made it a thing. I did it because I was becoming a Baha’i, even if I hadn’t yet declared myself to be one. The Baha’i Faith forbids the consumption of alcohol or non-medically prescribed drugs.
This law against substances is what we call a “social” law. It isn’t as fundamental to the Baha’i Faith as the central tenets, which include the oneness of God, the oneness of religion and the oneness of humanity, but rather is a commentary on the needs of the world today.
That’s a crucial caveat: the needs of the world “today.” While alcohol has been an important part of human society for at least 10,000 years, the needs and understandings of our ancestors are not necessarily the same as ours.
I felt the effects of alcohol long before I decided to quit drinking. When I drank, my behavior changed, and I was more open to suggestions — from men, from friends, from total strangers. Often these behaviors were ones I would never have considered when I wasn’t under the influence. During my junior year abroad in England (where, ironically, I was only 20, so not yet a legal drinker in the U.S.), someone told me that it took 36 hours for alcohol to leave the body. I couldn’t remember the last time it had been 36 hours between drinks.
“It is inadmissible that man, who hath been endowed with reason, should consume that which stealeth it away.”
Few would argue that alcohol has potentially destructive effects on people’s lives and that it puts up a barrier between an individual and their usual self—or even, one could say, their “true” self. From a Baha’i perspective, alcohol thus acts as a veil between an individual and God.
Baha’is are instructed not to condemn anyone or judge the behavior of others — ever. (We don’t believe in hell, either.) But we are taught that there is a physical world and a spiritual world. Those worlds aren’t actually separate or distinct from one another, but exist within a single whole. Our job is to align our behaviors with, and live within, the laws of both. In so doing, we become happier and healthier.
“Every created thing in the whole universe is but a door leading … to His straight Path.” These last two years have been hard for our world as a whole, as well as for me personally. Given the dramatic increase in alcohol consumption in the United States as a result, I can only be grateful to my 21-year-old self for putting my feet on this path I’ve walked for 32 years.
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i Faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the riverwalk with her husband, Dan.
