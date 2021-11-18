We recently visited Wales for first time in over two years. I write novels, and this was a research trip. Mostly. It was also a bit of a pilgrimage, because it was our first trip since my mother’s death.
I’ve written quite a lot about her in this column. Obviously, I’m “still” grieving, even as I know there’s no “still” about it. I have read that grief is like a soundtrack playing in your head. Most of the time you can barely hear it, but then sometimes the volume gets turned up loud, often when you least expect it.
During her last trip with us, we visited a number of medieval churches, established as early as the fifth century during what is known in Wales as the “Age of Saints.” Healing wells are often associated with these churches, the last desperate hope of the ill. Healing wells have never been part of our religious tradition, my mother’s nor mine, but we felt the peace of them, heartfelt evidence of a spiritual unity that is a core tenet of the Baha’i Faith.
In 2018, after my mother was newly diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and doing chemo, I’d brought home water for her from the well of St. Gwenffrewi. When the next PET scan after she drank the water showed her cancer to have receded, she and I laughed, in joy and relief — and could understand why people once believed in the power of water from a healing well.
By May 2019, although her cancer had taken a turn for the worse, my mother was well enough (and determined enough) to travel with us. We had an amazing two weeks in Wales. And on the last day, we visited St. Gwenffrewi’s well.
It was closed, the water in the well undrinkable.
I knew my mother well enough to know that, even as she brushed off her disappointment as not important, it felt like she’d been slapped in the face, and the answer to our request for healing was a very frank, “No.” We weren’t going to get a second miracle.
This year, St. Gwenffrewi’s well wasn’t even on our agenda, but on our last day in Wales we drove by it ... and I burst into tears. Silently, my husband pulled over the car and sent me inside alone.
This time I filled two bottles, one for me and one for my sister, to drink together in our mother’s memory. It was a different kind of healing I was looking for this time — of spirit, rather than of body. While the soundtrack is just as loud as before, maybe I’m hearing less grief these days than joy.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i Faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the riverwalk with her husband, Dan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.