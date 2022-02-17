“Trustworthiness … is the door of security for all that dwell on earth … He who partaketh thereof hath indeed partaken of the treasures of wealth and prosperity.”
More frequently than is reasonable, I walk out of the grocery store with one last item I forgot to scan under my cart. Most recently it was toilet paper, that most precious of commodities. I arrived at my car, started loading my other groceries into the trunk, saw the toilet paper, and refrained from swearing.
Hefting the package, I trudged back into the store to run it through self-checkout, with a sheepish smile and an explanation of what happened to the person who had sent me on my way a minute before. Paying for whatever you walk away with means you’re not shoplifting, which is usually seen as a good thing, but what if, instead of walking out with a raft of toilet paper, I forgot to tell them about the banana my child ate while sitting in the cart? Or what if once I got home I discovered they charged me incorrectly for an item?
To many, the latter situation might be seen as a windfall, but my mother-in-law used to reconcile her grocery receipt with the actual prices on the groceries and return to the store to pay what she truly owed. Personally, I resolved the banana issue by choosing a second banana and asking the checker to charge me for it twice, but I confess to often tossing my grocery receipt in the receptacle on the way out the door.
In the Baha’i Faith, honesty is the foundation of all virtues, the one in which all other virtues are rooted. Without it, everything falls apart (as perhaps we witness on a daily basis). Without honesty, nobody can trust us, and we can’t trust anybody else. Grocery receipts don’t get checked and extra bananas don’t get weighed.
Honesty isn’t only financial, of course. It involves taking responsibility, admitting fault and accepting the consequences of our actions, no matter the cost to ourselves and even when nobody else was even aware that blame might need to be laid.
Absolute honesty is a difficult standard to aspire to. We all fall short. We always will, but imagine what a different place the world would be if everyone held trustworthiness up as the standard to which they aspired!
“Trustworthiness is the greatest portal leading unto the tranquility and security of the people. In truth the stability of every affair hath depended and doth depend upon it. All the domains of power, of grandeur and of wealth are illumined by its light.”
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i Faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
