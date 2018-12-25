Beloved brothers and sisters of Eastern Oregon — and participants in the continuing spiritual life of our state:

A few years ago, as part of my seminary training, I visited the Holy Land and went to Bethlehem and visited the place where it was said was the place that Jesus was born. On the floor was a silver star, the place said to be the actual spot where Mary gave birth to Jesus. About the size of a dinner plate, it was securely fastened to the stone floor.

I kneeled before it and placed my hands on the star.

I reflected on my own wandering voyage in the skies in a modern airplane to get to Paris, then to Jordan and then by land over mountains to Israel. My father had left me money in his will to do this journey. The ancient star in the heavens, the Lord’s indicator to the wise men and astrologers, had unerringly made the trip to overshadow Bethlehem as indeed Joseph and Mary had done. Unlike now, where modern man has created a separation wall in Israel to keep the people apart, people were able to come and go as God intended — on his world.

Arriving in Bethlehem was beautiful. It felt like a Genesis.

The symbolism of this story is clear. In this time of census, the counting of humans by the Roman occupiers, all of the inns and hotels were full, just as we humans are full of earthly business. The only place that Jesus could be born in was the stable, where the animals made their homes. The animals made way for the most humble of beings, Jesus. No human beings could make way for him. But the least of the creatures gave up their places for him.

The shepherds, who were outside and awake in the night, saw the arrival of the star, just as the wise men had done and came to see what the angel proclaimed to them. The start shone brightly on the small scene below, where a mother and father, shepherds and wise men from the East had come to see whatever new thing God had made.

Jesus was born under the light of the star. The world changed.

I was lucky enough in California to track down Dr. Nevit Ergin in San Mateo, an elderly doctor who had been successor and pupil of Hasan Shushud. He had Zoroastrian roots, and was a descendant of the wise men, so I was told by an old mentor. The wise men of the gospel text were lovers and servants of God. Dr. Ergin, now passed, gave me a set of his translations of Rumi that he had made for the Turkish government. He also told me a secret before he passed away so it wouldn’t be lost. I will try and do the same.

Here in Eastern Oregon, I had the pleasure of serving Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Boardman until I was waylaid by my heart surgery. Now I have been invited to visit Grace Lutheran Church in Enterprise, Oregon. I have a “tingle” about it. I will be visiting their church on December 30 and will look forward to going even further east in my home state. My heart tells me that the further east you go in Oregon, the safer things will be in coming days.

I was told about Grace by my colleague, Pastor Jody Becker, of the North American Lutheran Church, who had just come back from Ethiopia. So if they have an idea of wanting me to be more permanent I will have to find a place to work as their congregation is quite small — and the drive from my house is six hours. I am looking forward to be meeting these people, whose town is so aptly called Enterprise. May God be with us all!

I wish all of you the very best of the Christmas season. Keep following the star, the shepherds, and the wise men! Amen.