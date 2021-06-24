Would you say that you are, by nature, a trusting person? Do you trust people easily, or do you find it difficult to trust anyone these days? Many of us wonder if we can trust election results, trust our government, even trust our neighbors.
As I sit writing this column, I received a phone call from someone who wanted me to purchase land in Tennessee. Yes, Tennessee. Trust is such a crucial ingredient in our relationships and our communities. How are we to extend trust to people in a world that seems to be full of scammers and questionable characters? How do we learn to build trust when hurt by infidelity, betrayal and lies?
One of the best ways to develop and extend trust is to become a person who can be trusted. I can only control and am only responsible for one person’s actions, my own. If I want to develop trust in my relationships and defeat the habit of looking at others through a lens of distrust, I can begin by creating trustworthiness in my own life.
Jesus addressed this character quality in Matthew 5:36-37 when he said, “Do not swear by your head, because you cannot make a single hair white or black. But let your ‘yes’ mean ‘yes,’ and your ‘no’ mean ‘no.’ Anything more than this is from the evil one.”
People should be able to trust that the things we say are true. Early in my years as a pastor, I frequently committed to more than I could do and built up expectations I could not realistically fulfill. The result was a level of distrust when I said I would take on a project or commit to doing something. I realized people need to trust that when I say I will do something or make a commitment, that I will follow through.
Another way to become someone who can be trusted is by loving people not for what they can do for you but simply for who they are. We all want to be valued for who we are. When I can love and accept people regardless of what they do for me, it creates trust and authenticity in those relationships. People will know that I don’t have an agenda or some plan but just want to know them for who they are.
People sometimes let us down, lie to us and outright betray us, but we do have a God who is trustworthy. When I find myself discouraged by a lack of trustworthiness, I know that I have a Heavenly Father who is faithful and loves me for who I am, and by his grace, I hope to become a reflection of his trustworthiness to the world around me.
