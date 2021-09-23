Scrolling through social media can be a frustrating and humbling activity. It often paints the picture of a generation of people desperate to create influence, wealth and happiness.
We live in a world desperate to get somewhere, to make something of themselves, and to let the world know they have made it. Whether starting that business or hitting that fitness goal, or achieving financial stability, we’re all hustling to the finish line. To the place where we can say, “Look, I did it. I’ve officially done something worthwhile with my life.”
But I’d like to propose this question: what if how we get somewhere is more important to God than where we’re going. A particular passage of scripture that has always held conviction for me is in Luke 10. It is the account of two sisters, Mary and Martha, and what happened when Martha invited Jesus to visit their home.
Martha is hustling to prepare a household worthy of hosting the Son of God, while Mary is doing absolutely nothing but sitting at the feet of Jesus, soaking in his words. Martha complains to Jesus about her sister’s lazy behavior, and Jesus responds to Martha with this gentle conviction, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed — or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better.”
That hits me every time. In the eyes of your Heavenly Father, only one thing is needed — spending time near Jesus. It’s wholly countercultural and slightly offensive, but if I have nothing to show at the end of my life but that I spent my days with Jesus, to Him, that was a life well lived.
Now, I am not saying we shouldn’t have dreams or go after big things. God created us to have adventures and create things that reveal His goodness to this world. We ought to be living lives that are creating stories worth telling, but those stories should be more about the journey than the destination. It matters more to God how you got there than that you have arrived. If you are worried about finding your path, maybe take some time to sit at the feet of Jesus and remember that it is all about Him anyway. The pressure’s off. He’s not looking for you to prove anything; He just wants your company.
Consider Jesus. He didn’t start his ministry until he was 30, and it only lasted three years. He prepared 30 years of his life to accomplish a three-year mission. If Jesus, who was fully God, waited patiently for the right time to start His ministry, I think you and I might have some waiting to do too.
So, whether you’re a college graduate wondering what’s next or you’re recently retired and still haven’t accomplished your dreams, just take a deep breath and remember — only one thing is needful, and trust that He will be faithful to walk you through the rest.
Chris Hankel is the lead pastor at New Hope Community Church in Hermiston.
