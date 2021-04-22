You would probably agree when I say it feels like we are all facing many changes these days. This change does not seem to be a respecter of income level or age.
It does not care if you have earned a doctoral degree or high school degree. It is undiscriminating as it chooses its victims. At least, that is the way it feels. Change feels like the arch enemy of joy. It steals the warmth and comfort of the familiar and replaces it with an unknown cold future.
Most of us can deal with a bit of change, but the changes we face these days are impacting the way we work, do church, shop, recreate, socialize, and raise our families. It seems everything familiar is no longer. We long for a return to “normal,” but instead, we are standing on the precipice of the unknown, and it scares the daylights out of us. But change is nothing new.
I wonder at what point Jesus’ disciples realized their lives would never return to “normal”? Was it when they saw him change water into wine? Maybe it was one of the times he raised someone from the dead or gave a blind man back his sight.
If they had not caught on by then, I am sure the day Jesus showed up for lunch after being in the grave for three days was a dead giveaway that things were never going to be the same. Change was inevitable. There was no returning to the fishing nets or the accounting books for these guys. They embraced the “new normal” and, in the process, changed the world forever.
The Apostle Paul’s words to the Philippians in Chapter 3 are an encouragement to embrace change. He says, “Forgetting what is behind and reaching forward to what is ahead; I pursue as my goal the prize promised by God’s heavenly call in Christ Jesus.”
C.S. Lewis put it this way: “It may be hard for an egg to turn into a bird: it would be a jolly sight harder for it to learn to fly while remaining an egg. We are like eggs at present. And you cannot go on indefinitely being just an ordinary, decent egg. We must be hatched or go bad.”
I know the prospect of a changing future creates consternation for many of us, but what if what lies ahead is better than what lies behind? What is that one thing in the past you are holding onto that may be keeping you from reaching forward to what is ahead?
Don’t allow fear of the future to turn you into a bad egg and keep you from all the beautiful possibilities change can bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.