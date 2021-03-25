The human body’s natural reaction to pain is to protect itself. We have all experienced that moment of recoil when licking an envelope and got a paper cut or the panic when we sliced a finger while working in the kitchen. I know that many of us have experienced pain over the past year.
Some of it physical, but much of it emotional. I wonder if, more than simply enduring our pain, we can’t somehow allow it to help us grow and maybe even thrive. How could pain ever be good? What could pain ever teach us?
Pain can be a fantastic teacher. As a working farrier for several years, I am well acquainted with unexpected pain. The moment when an unhappy horse reaches down with his teeth to remind you who is really in charge was always an unwelcome surprise. But pain helped make me a better horseman and taught me how to read a horse’s mood and reassure a skittish horse when I picked up his feet.
How would a child ever learn not to touch a hot stove if it were not for pain? CS Lewis said, “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks to us in our conscience, but shouts in our pains.” Is it plausible that God may use the painful moments of our lives to speak to us, teach us, and grow us? James, the brother of Jesus, writes in James 1 that when we experience pain, we should know that God is working to produce endurance and maturity so that we will lack nothing.
When we are experiencing the hardest, most painful things in our lives, God is taking those events, if we allow Him, to create something stronger, and better. Most often, I have found it is only in my pain that I find the desire to change, learn and grow. It is also a great comfort to know that God does not abandon me in my pain.
Ps. 34:18 says, “The Lord is near the brokenhearted; he saves those crushed in spirit.” I am reminded of the old poem, Footprints in the Sand. It is about a man who has a dream and encounters Jesus. In looking back on his life with Jesus he notices only one set of footprints during the most difficult time of his life. The man asks Jesus why he abandoned him during that time. Jesus responds, “When you saw only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you.”
Our first reaction to our pain is always to recoil and run. We often ask God, “Why?” Maybe the better question to ask is, “What?” What am I learning in my pain? How am I growing through it? God, what are you doing to show me your grace in my pain? Reframing our pain with those questions can change even the most difficult circumstances, bringing beauty from the ashes of our pain.
