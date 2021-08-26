Have you ever done something that you immediately regretted? Or perhaps you made a decision that you couldn’t go back on and later came to realize was a huge mistake? Well, I have.
Too many times to count.
I hate that feeling — the feeling that I was wrong. The feeling that I tried and failed, or said something stupid that hurt someone or made a choice that negatively impacted someone I love. That sinking feeling of remorse is always a humbling one.
Sometimes we think that God wants us to sit in our failures and sit in that state of regret. As if somehow feeling bad enough about our mistakes will protect us from making them in the future. And so we become our punisher, thinking God is pleased with our hatred toward our behavior. But the Bible tells a different story.
There are countless examples of how Jesus dealt with mistakes, but one of my favorites is the story of the woman who got caught committing adultery in John 8. The religious leaders decided she should be shamed and punished, but Jesus’ response was different. Rather than accuse, He forgave. He wasn’t afraid of the amount of failure in her life because He knew He could forgive any of her wrongs.
Those voices of guilt, shame, fear and regret that like to sneak into our lives when we fail, well, they’re simply not how God deals with failure. It’s almost offensive. At the drop of a hat, He can forgive and forget the second you turn toward Him. He doesn’t hold a grudge, He isn’t passive-aggressive, and He’s not going to use your failure against you later. So why do we hold onto our failure so tightly? He’s not.
Now I’m not saying we should go out and intentionally do stupid things or make immoral choices. I like to call that the spirit of stupid, and it won’t amount to anything helpful. But I am saying that regret is not your friend, and it will not do you any favors.
If you can trust Jesus with your failures, I think you’ll be surprised to find He’s not as worried about them as you are. He has a plan to turn the things you regret into something beautiful. In Isaiah 61, God talks about restoring Israel after their captivity in Babylon and promises to give them a crown of beauty instead of ashes. If God can take ashes and make them beautiful, imagine what He can do with your mistakes.
The next time you make a mistake and hear that siren call of guilt whispering your name, just say “Not today,” and run to your heavenly Father whose arms are wide open and eyes are beaming with pride, not disappointment.
———
Chris Hankel is the lead pastor at New Hope Community Church in Hermiston.
