When my daughters were younger, they loved Disney movies. What young girl doesn’t thrive on watching princesses overcoming evil and hardship to find all of her dreams realized?
The vision to explore the unknown, the hope that they will find Prince Charming, and the desire to change the world are familiar Disney themes. My youngest daughter is now 22, and she still loves Disney.
Why?
Because she is a dreamer. And I love that about her. I worry that the events of this past year have stolen our ability to dream. The pandemic, the divisiveness of our politics, financial struggles, and loss have all crowded out our ability to pursue the hopes, dreams, and visions God has placed inside us.
In Matthew 20, Jesus asks an interesting question. As he is leaving the city of Jericho, Jesus is called over to the side of the road by a blind man. Jesus asks him, “What would you like me to do for you?” My first thought when I read this is that it seems pretty obvious what the man wants. He wants to see. The point is that Jesus took the time to ask the question, even though he probably already knew the answer. Jesus was concerned. He wanted to hear the man’s desire.
God has given us all dreams, hopes, desires, and visions for our lives. It may be a dream to begin a business, finish a degree, or find a spouse. It could be as simple as going someplace you’ve never been to or completing a project on your home. Our dreams are as unique as the people who have them.
Recently, a friend came to me with a business idea he felt like God was putting on him. As he told me about his explanation, I got more and more excited until he got to the end. Then I got really excited. He had a vision for his business that fulfilled his passion and included a plan to meet a need of many of the disenfranchised and homeless in our area. God gives us these dreams and desires for our enjoyment and also for his glory.
Psalms 37:4 says, “Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you your heart’s desires.” When our delight is in God and we put his word in the center of every aspect of our lives, then our desires begin to align with his desires for us. I can’t think of a better place to be than pursuing our dreams and hopes when we know these are straight from our heavenly father’s heart for us.
Don’t let anyone steal your hopes and dreams. Not the pandemic, not political chaos, or anything else that might make those dreams seem impossible. Our God is the God of the impossible. That’s his specialty. Perhaps he is asking you the same question he asked of a couple of blind guys. “What is it that you want me to do for you?”
What’s your answer?
