Wanderlust is a word that describes something about me. Wikipedia describes wanderlust as “a strong desire to wander or travel and explore the world.”
Ever since my fifth grade year in elementary school I’ve longed to travel and explore the world. It was then that I met my first international classmate, Eddy, from England. Our first interaction began with a disagreement. Eddy insisted the game we were playing was called “football.” I argued that here in the states it was called “soccer.” Despite any cultural differences, we soon became friends.
In high school, I became acquainted with a number of international students. All were part of an exchange program sponsored by Rotary International. Those friendships heightened my interest in world travel, and shortly after my 17th birthday I left for the Philippines, where I completed my final year of high school as a Rotary exchange student.
Since then, I have visited numerous places throughout the world. In 1977, I took part in a summer-long archaeological dig at Tel Lachish in Israel. There I worked alongside archaeologists and students who represented varying nationalities and religious beliefs, including Christians, Jews and Muslims.
In 1984, I returned to Israel to study at the Jerusalem Center for Biblical Studies. Since then, I’ve led seven tour groups to the Holy Land, some of which included travels to Egypt, Greece and Turkey. My wife, Wendy, and I will host a tour next May 12-22 to Rome, Austria and Germany, concluding with attendance at the world-famous Passion Play in Oberammergau. (Feel welcome to contact me if interested in going with us.)
Other journeys have taken me to Japan, China, Hong Kong, Belgium, Holland, France, Ireland, Scotland and England. Closer to home, I’ve traveled a number of times north to Canada, south to Mexico, and throughout the United States.
One truth that has been reinforced throughout my travels is this: The same God created us all. Genesis 1:27 in the Bible says people are created in God’s image. And in 1 John 4:16, we read, “God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.”
We live in a time when perceived differences tend to separate us from others. Political, sociological, theological, philosophical, generational and economic differences can divide us. To counter this, we have opportunities to live according to God’s love and grace.
My lifelong quest is to live as Jesus lived — to live a life of godly love and grace. I’m not saying that I’m perfect in this endeavor, but I seek to grow in the example that Jesus lived and taught.
I encourage all of us to live in such a manner that we will win others over by the love and grace we demonstrate in our thoughts and deeds.
