Who hasn’t experienced challenge associated with change? Some changes that confront us rarely if ever can be controlled. However true that is, we can control how we cope with change.
First, it’s important for us to realize that our brains initially resist change. Change can bring the onset of fear. Furthermore, people react to change differently by nature of one’s own unique individuality. Each of us alone can control how we cope with change, and I’d like to offer three strategies that can help when confronting change in life.
1. Rather than resist change, find healthy ways to deal with it.
When change is huge, we can feel like we’re being jostled about in a helpless mess. Often what follows are anxious thoughts and feelings. Although we might at first resist change, it’s generally more advantageous to accept and adapt to the change that confronts us. Rather than wishing change would go away, find ways to improve your thoughts so that your mind and body will be in a place of greater ease. Focus on things that will increase your energy and brighten your attitude. For example:
Upon first rising from your bed each morning, find something to be thankful for with each step you take to the bathroom. (My optometrist recently shared this idea with me.)
Immerse yourself in meaningful work or physical activity. Volunteer for a good charitable cause. Join a workout group, positive fellowship group or other healthy form of interaction with others.
Focus on things within your control (your to-do list, self-care, and ideas or plans for a better future).
Get sufficient rest. Go to bed early. Along the way to your bedroom find something to be thankful for with each step you take.
2. Exercise often.
I’ve already suggested joining a workout group. We know that exercise is good for us. It lifts our spirits. It reduces mental anguish and dread. Think of ways to add physical exercise into your routine every day. Start small at first and then add to it little by little. A good basic plan is to begin exercising three or four times a week for 15-20 minutes at a time.
3. Eat as healthy as you can.
It’s not uncommon for people to binge on comfort food whenever troubled or stressed. In the end, though, this just makes us feel worse. Foods containing high amounts of sugar or fat can often increase our tendency to feel sluggish and depressed. Drinking sufficient amounts of water and eating foods that are healthy will help ensure that our minds and bodies will be in tip-top shape.
There are many other strategies that one could recommend for additional benefit. These three are a good place to start to help you effectively deal with change.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.