Since the news of COVID-19 first was broadcast, people throughout the world have been faced with disconcerting challenge and hardship. For nearly two years the virus has spread and mutated far and wide, causing some to wonder if life will ever get back to “normal” again (whatever “normal” may mean).
Perhaps it will help to recognize that ours isn’t the first time in history during which people have faced terrible circumstances.
From 165-180 A.D. the 15-year Antonine Plague caused 5 million deaths.
Less than 400 years later, from 541-542 A.D., the Plague of Justinian was the world’s first episode of bubonic plague, resulting in an estimated 30-50 million deaths.
A little more than 800 years later, from 1347-1352 A.D., the Black Death killed as many as 200 million people.
Then, beginning in the early 16th century A.D., European explorers brought smallpox, measles and other viruses to the New World that killed some 25-55 million Native Americans.
The cholera pandemic impacted the world during much of the 19th century. Between 1817-1923 some 1 million people died.
The H1N1 virus slammed the world from 1918-20. That pandemic, sometimes called the Spanish Flu, came in two waves, infecting as many as 500 million people with estimates of 50 million deaths worldwide.
In 1957, the year I was born, the H2N2 virus brought about what has become known as the Asian flu. In one year some 1 million died worldwide, with 70,000 deaths in the U.S.
Throughout history, people have responded in various ways to plagues such as these. In 1632 A.D. people in the German village of Oberammergau responded to the Black Plague by turning to God and asking for divine help. Residents were faced with great distress after a man named Kaspar Schisler brought the plague into the village. As a result, leaders of the community decided to hold a passion play, once every ten years, depicting the last week of the life of Christ. From that day on, not a single person died from the plague, even though a vast number of the village had become infected.
For the past 389 years the villagers of Oberammergau continued their commitment to present the entire Passion play — with its illustrious sets, music and costumes — for one season every 10 years. It is an incredibly vivid and amazing production to behold.
This coming May 12-22, my wife, Wendy, and I will host a tour to Italy, Austria and Germany. On Friday, May 20, 2022, we and others who join us will attend the day-long play in Oberammergau. The play will take place on an open-air stage against a beautiful backdrop of towering Alpine mountains. I’m grateful that travel is opening up more and more to allow for journeys such as this. (If interested, feel welcome to contact me before the end of November by calling my church office, 541-276-5358.)
History has demonstrated that we humans can endure much and come through even stronger despite the difficulties or challenges that confront us. As we continue to maneuver through this current pandemic, let us do so with steadfast hope, compassionate love, and sacrificial grace.
