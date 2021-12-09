This time of year is challenging for people who have experienced the death of loved ones. My wife and I are among those who understand grief — especially around the holidays.
My mother, who died in 2015, would have turned 96 years of age on Dec. 12 if she were still alive today. Thoughts and remembrances of her will remain with me for as long as I live. My mother-in-law died this past Oct. 7 at the age of 87 years. I officiated at two services in celebration of her life shortly thereafter. This is an especially challenging time for my wife and her family, as we missed her mother’s presence this past Thanksgiving and most certainly will miss her at Christmastime.
Earlier today, I received a phone call from a friend who I met in the Philippines when we both were Rotary Exchange Students in the mid-1970s. Her husband died just two years ago and this is an especially trying time for her and her adult son and daughter. His birthday will be remembered on Dec. 14 as the family gathers together for a special occasion in his memory.
The holidays can be especially tough for those who grieve. That’s why it’s important to know that there are opportunities for us to remember, talk about and celebrate those we love who have predeceased us.
First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton, 201 SW Dorion Ave., will host a “Blue Christmas” event on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. This will be a reflective service with readings, prayers and lighting of candles to remember those whose lives we miss. My co-pastor at First Christian Church, Karyn Dix, has worked with others from First Presbyterian Church, Peace Lutheran Church and the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer to make arrangements for the service.
Beginning on Sunday, Dec. 19, Pendleton First Christian Church, 215 N Main St., will host a weekly grief support group that will be open to all who wish to gather with others for assistance in their process of grieving. This group will meet each Sunday at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall on the first floor of the church building.
There is another group in Pendleton that offers grief support for children and families. The objective of Cason’s Place (1416 S.E. Court Ave.) is to provide a caring and accepting environment that greatly enriches the healing process. Cason’s Place is a safe place for children and their families to cope with the death of a loved one and share their grief with others who have had a comparable loss. You can learn more about Cason’s Place by visiting its website at www.casonsplace.org.
I am grateful that there are opportunities such as these in Pendleton where love, care, hope and peace can be found at a time when the sting of death is so prevalent for many who grieve the absence of loved family members and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.