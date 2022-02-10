The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will well be underway at the time this column is published. Millions of future Olympic hopefuls throughout the world are watching as their favorite Olympians vie for a much coveted medal.
I remember watching on television as the 20th Summer Olympics took place in Munich, Germany, during the months of August and September in 1972. I was a collegiate wrestler back then, and just about to enter my sophomore year in high school. High hopes played out in my mind as I dreamt of someday becoming an Olympic wrestler myself.
During my junior year of high school, I placed third in my weight class in a Washington State freestyle wrestling tournament. Both the University of Washington and Oregon State University had excellent wrestling programs back then, each placing in the top 10 in the NCAA championship tournaments from 1971-1974. The thought of getting a wrestling scholarship to either of these schools in 1975 was preempted due to my being selected for a student exchange program sponsored by Rotary International. Instead of wrestling from 1974-1975, I found myself immersed in a cultural exchange experience in the Philippines during my final year of high school.
What might my chances have been, to become an Olympic athlete, if I hadn’t decided to study abroad as a senior in high school? Extremely slim. According to some statisticians, the odds that one could be selected to be part of an Olympic team are 0.0013%.
Many of the Olympic athletes competing today have been mentored and coached for much of their life. Years of rigorous study and training are necessary to even make it on the international level of competition. I’ve read that the typical Olympian plays their preferred sport for anywhere from eight to nineteen years before reaching the Olympics.
The costs associated with training and competing can be restrictive, as well. When one adds up the expenditures for coaches, training, equipment, entry fees, travel and more, financing one’s journey to compete for an Olympic medal can be more than daunting. According to a study done by Forbes magazine in 2012, athletes hoping to make it to the Olympic Games back then could expect to pay as much as $25,000 a year and anywhere from four to 15 years in training, depending on the chosen sport. Considering inflation from that time until now, annual costs associated with preparing for the Olympics today could be more than $30,000 a year.
So where does this leave me, now that I’m on the cusp of my 65th birthday? I’ll choose to watch the Winter Olympics on television, and make the occasional trek to Anthony Lakes to glide down the snowy slopes on my 2-year-old set of Rossignol skis.
