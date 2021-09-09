Recently, my wife and I enjoyed a three-week visit with our daughter, son-in-law and 11-year-old grandson in their home in North Carolina.
After a successful audition, our grandson was accepted to attend his sixth grade year at Northwest School of the Arts in the city of Charlotte. As a prestigious performing arts magnet school, NWSA’s mission is to facilitate the pursuit of excellence in academics, arts, and humanities. In addition to the usual core classes, our grandson’s major (for which he was accepted) was dance.
It’s most unfortunate, then, that our daughter and son-in-law found it necessary to withdraw their son from school just one week after classes began. The impact of COVID-19 and the resultant mutating coronavirus variants have caused a great deal of challenge and concern for educators, parents and students alike.
A shortage of teachers wasn’t the only reason for our grandson’s parents’ decision to homeschool him one more year. On-campus shootings that took place just days before in two North Carolina schools provided another mitigating factor. And NWSA suffered a scare just one day after our grandson withdrew from classes — a handwritten note was found on campus giving a detailed description of how the note writer planned to use weapons to inflict injury upon others.
Understandably, the school went on immediate lockdown as law enforcement officers combed the premises in search of the person behind the note.
It’s distressing what school administrators, educators, bus drivers, students (and their families) face these days. Challenges in education have long been a concern, but the swiftness and magnitude of changes brought on by the pandemic have accentuated the problems faced on campuses, in classrooms and in homes throughout our nation.
Lest we err in thinking that education is only an academic enterprise, we must understand that schools provide so much more. Schools help provide for certain basic needs that many children and their families face, such as access to food, health care and safe learning environments. Some families are unable to provide access to the technology or environmental conditions that children need to navigate through the rough waters that come about when schools shut down.
The pandemic has brought on concerns about learning loss and how that will fluctuate from one income group to another, or from one neighborhood to another. Additionally, there are concerns about trauma and the strain upon mental health that has resulted from the impact of the pandemic, and how the tension of political turmoil has also affected us all (children included). All of this and more has impacted the well-being of children and their academic performance.
While I ponder on such matters as these I’ve mentioned, there are some steps I believe we all can take that will be helpful. First, we can closely observe and listen to our children. If they appear to be struggling in any way, provide them with loving and caring attention. In some cases seeking the assistance of others may be helpful. A school counselor, church cleric or professional counseling service can be beneficial in providing assistance as necessary.
Furthermore, we can convey appreciation and support to our school administrators, educators and other key personnel (including classroom assistants, bus drivers and custodians). When I was young and of school age, there were times when my mother would send me to school with a juicy red apple to place upon my teacher’s desk as a thoughtful gesture. These days a kind email, handwritten note or gift certificate can go a long way in helping to ease any burden our school employees might otherwise be experiencing.
Finally, prayer and quiet meditation are definitely good practices to employ. In such a time as this, it will help to share our concerns with God and contemplate ways by which we can bless others as well as ourselves.
