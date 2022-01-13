Growing up in northern Idaho during the 1960s was a thrilling adventure. There never was a lack of things for a kid to do on our small family farm outside of Post Falls. Winters were especially fun.
I have vivid memories of the gift Santa brought me on Christmas Day 1964. What 7-year-old boy hadn’t asked for a Sno Wing sled that year? Among my school friends, I was much envied that winter. They all pleaded for the opportunity to take my space-age sled for a ride.
Manufactured by Blazon Toys, the sled’s black-and-white television ad captured the attention of many boys in my class. I recall the spiel of that ad: “Made by Blazon to coast like the wind, Sno Wing actually steers! Sno Wing’s patented delta wing shape flies along in any kind of snow, and special fins and runner make it go where you steer it simply by leaning to right or left … Sno Wing, the new way to fly on snow.”
And fly, I did. Many were the days that my brothers, sisters, and I would go to a nearby sledding hill to join other girls and boys for day-long runs down the slope. I made sure the bottom of my red-enameled steel sled was well prepped with candle wax, to ensure it would glide swiftly down the snow.
Those early sled runs with my shiny Sno Wing flyer first took place 58 years ago. And for another seven years afterward, I enjoyed many more trips on that sled, soaring down slopes covered with icy snow.
Not many years ago my mother died. Shortly thereafter, while cleaning out my parents’ home, I rediscovered that favored sled where it hung near a corner from a basement wall. With great excitement and anticipation, I brought my treasured find back home with me to Pendleton.
I spent numerous hours in the weeks that followed restoring my sled to its original condition. Then, a little more than a month thereafter, I was able to experience renewed joy when I gave it as a Christmas gift to my then 7-year-old grandson. Not long after he opened his gift, we went outside in the Alaskan winter to enjoy his first exuberant rides on the Anchorage snow.
It’s wonderful to recall with fondness days gone by. It’s even more delightful to relive such times through the experiences of a child. Of the many joyful encounters I’ve had in life, the thrill of sharing something of my past with my grandson is a much treasured gift. I wish for you, my readers, similar opportunities to enjoy. Give a gift of yourself to another, for thereby your life will be enhanced.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Marc Mullins is co-pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.