I recently read an article on the front page of the East Oregonian (“A place to lay sadness,” Saturday, Oct. 9) about the importance of hospital chaplains, and the benefit they provide for health care workers in a time such as we are in with so many COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.
As an ordained pastor, I agree with the premise of that article. With COVID-19, we are in the throes of a very real and serious threat to the physical, emotional, relational and spiritual aspects of our existence. I applaud the attention and concern given to health care workers who toil long and arduous hours, day in and day out, to provide care for the most vulnerable.
Having said this, I also have grave concern for the patients who occupy the bed spaces in filled-to-capacity hospital rooms. In my role as pastor, I’ve been called on in recent weeks to visit patients in the last days of their lives. In their final hours and following their deaths, I’ve been honored and privileged to be present with family members who want only the best for their dying loved one.
Fortunately, here in Pendleton, we have a crew of physicians and nurses who understand the importance of arranging it so that family members can be with their loved ones as death draws closer. I am so very grateful for such wisdom, care and compassion that is evident in our local teams of health care staff.
Such is not the case in other places, however.
Just two weeks ago my own mother-in-law died alone, lonely and distressed in a Tacoma-area hospital. Although her condition was not COVID-19-related, not once were any family members allowed to visit her in person during her six-day stay. For nearly a week she remained isolated from those who knew and loved her the most.
Imagine, then, the utter shock when my brother-in-law received a call from the hospital, announcing her death to him and granting him permission to enter the hospital to visit his deceased mother.
“What? You wouldn’t let me see my mother when she was alive, because of COVID fear, but now that she’s dead it’s somehow OK for me to come in and see her?”
Understandably, all of us in the family were more than a little angry over this apparent double standard of a policy.
Ours is not the only family who has faced such a tragedy. Countless others can share similar experiences. The reason I share mine is to bring recognition and appreciation to those health care workers in our own town. Whenever I’ve entered our local hospital as a pastor, I’ve been welcomed by the staff as a part of an important health care team. (Spiritual, emotional and relational well-being are important components of physical health.)
Plus, I’ve witnessed allowances for at least one family member per day to be with their non-COVID-19 hospitalized loved ones. I invite you to join me in sending messages of gratitude and support to the doctors, nurses and other health care workers who serve tirelessly in our community each and every day.
———
Marc Mullins is co-pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton.
