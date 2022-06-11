Nicholas “Nick” Oja Zdroy of Pendleton was notified March 30, 2022, that he was selected for the U.S. Fulbright Student Program. The recent Linfield University graduate will participate in research and study during the 2022-23 academic year in Finland.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 2018 Pendleton High School graduate is the recipient of the U.S. Fulbright Student Program for the 2022-23 academic year.
Nicholas "Nick" Oja Zdroy, the son of Richard and Kristen Oja of Pendleton, graduated with a degree in applied physics on May 29, 2022, from Linfield University, McMinnville. He is the recipient of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship.
The Fulbright-Aalto University Graduate Award takes him to the Finnish school to research and study mechanical engineering and product development. In addition, he received The Finland Scholarship.
Kristen Oja said the awards are particularly meaningful to their family. She said both maternal and paternal sides of her family are of Finnish descent.
"In fact, my maternal grandmother was born in Finland and we have relatives in Finland with whom we remain in contact," she said.
The most significant benefits of the Fulbright scholarship, she said, include graduate school tuition, as well as a monthly stipend and a travel allowance.
"Additionally, he has an opportunity to bridge American culture and Finnish culture and make meaningful connections between countries," the proud mother said.
According to a press release from Paul Winfree, chair of the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, the Fulbright Program is devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Zdroy’s selection, Winfree said, is a reflection of his leadership and contributions to society.
Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program, Winfree said. Since its inception in 1946, more than 400,000 have participated in the program. Alumni include 61 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 76 MacArthur Fellows and thousands of leaders across the private, public and nonprofit sectors.
The awards are made possible through funds appropriated annually by the U.S. Congress and, in many cases, by contributions from partner countries and private parties. For more information, visit eca.state.gov/fulbright or email fsb@state.gov.
