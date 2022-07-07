PENDLETON — Joe Yetter, the Democratic candidate for Oregon's 2nd Congressional District, is coming to the Round-Up City.

Yetter announced he plans to greet people and answer questions Tuesday, July 12, in downtown Pendleton.

The meet-and-greet starts at 5:30 p.m. at OMG! Burgers & Brew, 241 S. Main St. Yetter will be there to talk with the public and share his campaign's policy issues.

Yetter's campaign website shows his policy issues center around national service and security, the economy, health care, including reproductive rights, climate change and more.

