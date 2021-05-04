ECHO — The annual A.C.E. Car Club Auto Show offers a fun and exciting event that brings the Echo community together with car show enthusiasts from across the Pacific Northwest. The car show includes more than hot rods, tuners and classics — all automobiles can participate.
The car show is Saturday, May 29, from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Echo. For a second year, the Echo Parent Teacher Organization is sponsoring the event, which has grown to an increasing number of entries from its modest beginning nine years ago at the school’s football field.
Vendors and crafts will fill the park. Additional vendors are being sought for the event. With registration for the car show starting at 9 a.m., vendors are invited to begin setting up as early as 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. For more information about becoming a vendor, email elissawade.83@gmail.com.
In addition, food booths, wine tasting, a morning fun run and a Friday evening concert shifts the event into high gear. A raffle will feature such items as a flat screen TV, a fishing kayak, a portable basketball hoop, a wheeled ice chest, a fire safe and more.
The Echo PTO is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for Echo School District students. All proceeds from the A.C.E. car show go directly to support student success.
People are invited to get primed for the car show the night before with a kickoff concert featuring The Wasteland Kings. The La Grande-based group brings their Americana sound with influences from Steve Earle, The Rolling Stones, Townes Van Zandt, Muddy Waters and more.
The concert will be held Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 Thielsen St., Echo. Entry is by donation.
For more about the car show, search Facebook for Automobile Club of Echo. Also, participants can register on the day of the show ($20-$25) or in advance via www.eventbrite.com.
