PENDLETON — Donn Chalfant, of Hermiston, retired in April 2022 and since then he has been pursuing his passion of woodworking and has started up his own business: Donn’s Custom Wood Projects.
Chalfant builds wooden toys, yard decoration and other custom wood projects. He said if someone has an idea, plan or picture, he can build it.
Woodworking has been a hobby of Chalfant’s since seventh grade show class. He said neither of his parents were into woodwork.
"My dad was a cop and my mom was a dispatcher," he said. "I had just signed up for wood shop class."
Between the seventh grade and retiring last year, Chalfant said he still did woodwork for a hobby when he had the time.
He said he built cabinets and the like and sold them once in a while, was in the Navy for 20 years, then worked for Portland General Electric for 13 years up until 2022, when he started doing woodwork full time.
Chalfant said he knew for years he wanted to expand his woodworking hobby into something more once he did retire. He now works out of his own shop at home with a collection of tools he has accumulated throughout the decades.
Chalfant said he builds ideas of his own, recommendations and requests from others and what he sees while just out and about or while surfing the web, such as on Pinterest.
"I then go out to the markets and sell," he said, which he started doing last year, just shortly after retiring.
Chalfant does the farmers markets in Pendleton and Hermiston and the Echo and Stanfield market as well. And then during the winter, he does the Christmas bazaars in Pendleton and Hermiston.
"The little motorcycles sell like mad," he said. "The dinosaurs and dragons are popular too. And I have sold a lot of tow trucks. But it changes. It’s kind of random."
It comes in waves, he said.
"It might be a bunch of airplanes one day," he said, "or I might go through a bunch of animals, cars, and trucks another day."
Chalfant said he makes his wood toys with nothing hazardous or poisonous, and his work is pretty tough.
"If a toddler is running around chewing on it, they are not going to get a nail or anything stuck in their mouth," he said. "It’s just pine."
A lot of what Chalfant makes and sells is for children, he said, but he also has items for adults "to throw on a shelf" as decoration and he has yard decor.
I sell a lot of windmills and wishing wells," he said,
Pickups are the newest design Chalfant has gotten into making, and a couple of his favorite projects to build are fountains, water wheelhouse fountains especially, and mill houses — both of which he wants to build more of.
Chalfant said he does eventually tire of things he builds a lot of, so he spends some time on something new to keep it interesting.
Chalfant said he does what he does because of enjoyment.
"I piddle out in my wood shop all day long, seven days a week," he said. "It keeps me occupied, and I try to come up with new stuff. And people seem to really get a pretty good kick out of it when I come to the markets."
People paint them and decorate his products, Chalfant said, and someone made a stop-motion movie out of a couple of tanks he made.
"No two things are exactly the same," he said. "Everything I build by hand."
Chalfant sometimes draws or uses pictures to base his creations after, he said, usually his original design is trial and error.
"I get an idea and just start building, so I do create a bit of kindling every once in a while doing that," he said,
Chalfant also said anyone who wants to start woodworking does not need a full shop of tools.
"You can start out with a few things, and you can build quite a bit," he said. "Build what pleases yourself, and a lot of the time it pleases other people, too."
