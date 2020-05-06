ATHENA — The Class of 2020 won’t have traditional graduation ceremonies because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But it may turn out to be a banner year, after all.
Local communities are joining others across the country as they find ways to recognize their graduates, and parents have stepped up on behalf of their seniors.
“When we found out about school being canceled for the rest of the year, our senior parent group thought that it would be fun to use some funds from senior fundraising to make banners,” said Shandi Scheibner of Athena, whose daughter, Ellie, is a senior at Weston-McEwen High School.
The banners recognize the students’ achievements and are displayed on community light poles in Athena.
“I saw on Facebook other schools were doing something similar,” Scheibner said.
Plans for a party and a trip that would no longer be possible compounded the disappointment.
Scheibner turned to her cousins, John and Cherilyn Sasser, owners of Integrity Design and Copyworks in Walla Walla, Washington, to see if they could help.
“Not only did they make the banners for us, but they donated their time and materials to make it happen. I appreciate them so much. They are so giving.” Scheibner said. “They also made yard signs for various schools and the banners hanging in Walla Walla.”
Scheibner said the signs are a reminder of something good in the midst of loss, fear and difficulties.
The city of Athena hung up the banners Monday. “We’re very happy. It’s a great way to honor (students)," she said.
The small class of 38 students will have a graduation ceremony at the M-F Drive- In at 8:30 p.m. May 28.
