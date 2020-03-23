Editor’s note: In accordance with the Alcoholics Anonymous public relations policy, the last names of members have been omitted from this story.
HERMISTON — A group of area women are getting creative in an effort to stay connected and receive support from each other amid concerns regarding COVID-19.
Members of Alcoholics Anonymous — an international fellowship founded in 1935 that supports each other in staying sober — prior to the pandemic, the women had the availability to meet face-to-face during twice-weekly meetings in Hermiston. Even before Gov. Kate Brown’s most recent restrictions, several of the ladies decided against attending regularly scheduled meetings because of underlying health conditions.
“I have cancer,” said Jan S. “I don’t want to put myself in harm’s way, health wise.”
Sober since July 30, 2018, Jan had recently been attending an average of six to eight meetings a month. The fellowship, she said, has served as a lifeline for her — not only in regards to remaining abstinent from alcohol, but also in dealing with the emotional upheaval of a recent diagnosis of breast cancer. The desire to be around others is relatively new, she said.
“It’s kind of funny, two years ago, I wanted to socially distance from others,” she said. “I wanted to sit in my house alone to drink vodka.”
Lorraine C., who has lupus, an autoimmune disease, also became apprehensive about attending meetings in person. Maintaining sobriety for nearly two decades, Lorraine knows there are no guarantees when it comes to staying sober — fear and uncertainty, she said, can lead to relapse. She also worries that people seeking help or those who are new to recovery will especially suffer during this time.
A number of individuals and groups have set up meetings on Zoom, a video conferencing website. While Jan and Lorraine recently tried utilizing online meetings through Zoom, they found it somewhat difficult to navigate.
“I think it’s easier for the younger generation,” Lorraine said. “I know some people that still have flip phones.”
With the nice weather over the weekend, a couple of the gals suggested meeting at Hermiston’s Victory Square Park rather than the meeting hall on Harper Road. A handful of women showed up for the informal Sunday afternoon gathering.
“It was amazing. I needed that,” Jan said. “It was great to hear their voices and see their faces.”
Carol G. attended a meeting at the Hermiston AA hall over the weekend. She celebrated 26 years sober earlier this month and wanted to get her medallion, a special memento that’s given out to recognize milestones in sobriety.
The mechanics of the meeting, Carol said, was different. In addition to requesting volunteers to disinfect the tables, she said the regular practice of standing in a circle while holding hands to close the meeting was suspended.
Jan, Lorraine and Carol said they are making a conscious effort to stay connected with other members — whether by phone calls, texting or Messenger groups.
“When I first got sober, I did a lot of sober chat groups,” Lorraine said. “It kept me sober. I’m grateful there are options like that.”
The Oregon AA District 3 website (www.district3aa.org) has information about online meetings and other resources. Also, it maintains a toll-free hotline at 800-410-5953.
