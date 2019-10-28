HERMISTON — Do you have what it takes to escape?
Solve puzzles and clues to unlock the mystery — but you only have 30 minutes. The Hermiston Dragons, a fifth-grade AAU basketball team, is holding an Escape Room fundraiser.
The event is Oct 28-31 from 5-9 p.m. at Hermiston Wellness Center, 175 E. Main St., Hermiston. The cost is $2 per person.
Money raised will help with tournament fees, and funds for warmups and team-building events. For more information, search www.facebook.com/hermistondragons.
