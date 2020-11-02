PENDLETON — American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pendleton Branch announces the annual Grapefruit Sale is underway. Proceeds from the fundraiser provide local scholarships and support various AAUW-led community projects and activities.
The cost for a 20-pound box of grapefruit is $23; half boxes may be ordered for $12. Deadline to order is Friday, Nov. 20. Payment must be made at time of order. Delivery will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hodgen Distributing-Budweiser, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, customers picking up grapefruit will be asked to remain in their vehicles. AAUW volunteers will be masked and will load customer vehicles.
Call Karen at 541-278-2151 or Kathy at 541-276-0308 to order grapefruit before Nov. 20.
Founded in 1881, AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
