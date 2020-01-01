PENDLETON — The local branch of the American Association of University Women continues its program focus on new information in science.
Biology instructor Sascha McKeon will present “Mosquitos in a Changing Landscape” during the upcoming meeting. She has a doctorate degree in biomedical sciences with emphasis on immunology and infectious diseases. McKeon spent several years as a field researcher in the Brazilian Amazon.
The event is Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. After the program, there will be a no-host luncheon and brief business meeting. Anyone who is interested in the topic or the AAUW is invited to attend.
The American Association of University Women works to advance equity for women through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch is the closest group in the region. For more information, contact Marlene Krout at 541-276-7596 or mkaykrout@yahoo.com.
