PENDLETON — The American Association of University Women, Pendleton Branch, would like to acknowledge and thank those who supported the annual AAUW Grapefruit Sale.
Special appreciation goes to Hodgen Distributing for providing use of their building for sorting and distribution of the grapefruit. Additionally, the group expressed thanks for the assistance provided by VFW Post 922, Pendleton on Wheels, delivery day volunteers, and especially the loyal customers, both long term and new.
The grapefruit sale takes place each fall, with the delivery day in early December. Proceeds from the sale supports Blue Mountain Community College scholarships and STEM projects in the local school district.
Founded in 1881, AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.