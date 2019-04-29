PENDLETON — Robert Bartlett, Ph.D., will present a program titled “Triple Nickles: Jumping into Fire” during the upcoming AAUW meeting.
The public is invited to attend, especially those interested in World War II history. The free event is Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. The gathering also includes a short business meeting.
According to Marlene Krout of AAUW, the presentation should be interesting and enlightening — sharing a part of history that few Americans are aware of. Also known as the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, the Triple Nickles were headquartered in Oregon, including training at the Pendleton Air Base.
AAUW — American Association of University Women — works to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW’s Pendleton branch is the closest group in the region. For more information, contact Krout at 541-276-7596 or mkaykrout@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.